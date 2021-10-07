LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal teams are wrapping up efforts to help the state get more Nevadans vaccinated.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Thursday that Federal Emergency Management Agency are heading home. They were deployed in July to assist with the state's COVID-19 response and "Get Out The Vaccine" campaign.
The surge teams identified neighborhoods with low vaccination and high infection rates, helped canvass 21 ZIP codes in southern Nevada and supported more than 280 outreach and vaccination events in the Las Vegas Valley, Sisolak said.
The agency partnered with local organizations, including Immunize Nevada and Mi Familia Vota, to "leverage" community members to help with the efforts.
Earlier in 2021, FEMA also assisted Nevada's COVID-19 response by setting up vaccination clinics, including mobile clinics in rural parts of Nevada.
