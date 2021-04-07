LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support its effort to reimburse eligible funeral expenses of those who died of COVID-19 in 2020.
The agency will start accepting applications for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on Monday, April 12 through a call center.
Eligible expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation may include but are not limited to transportation, transfer of remains and headstone. COVID-19 related funeral expenses need to have been incurred after January 20, 2020.
The National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association and additional stakeholder groups will advise the federal funeral assistance task force on how to best provide assistance and will help with outreach to families and communities.
Those interested in the assistance can call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance line number at 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7285 starting April 12. The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time Monday through Friday.
