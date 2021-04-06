LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal mobile vaccination units have provided COVID-19 vaccination opportunities to two Nevada tribes since launching on Monday.
According to the state Department of Public Safety, mobile units were stationed at the Reno Sparks Indian Colony and the Las Vegas Paiute tribe on Tuesday. The units are capable of administering 8,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine.
All events are staffed by registered nurses and vaccine staff and include a screening process, vaccine administration and patient monitoring for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
Because the units are distributing the Janssen vaccine, which requires only one shot, patients under age 18 are not eligible to get the vaccine through a mobile unit. Undocumented residents will not be turned away if they are 18 or older, according to the Department of Public Safety.
All FEMA mobile vaccine events will be first come, first served. The mobile units are expected to handle at least 250 people per day.
For those with disabilities, a FEMA Disability Integration Advisor is expected to be on site at each event to provide assistance. Spanish language services will be available, the department said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency first announced on Sunday that it is loaning two units for the state to vaccinate tribal and rural populations. One unit has been assigned to a northern route, and the other to the southern part of the state.
The northern route will make 13 stops and end on May 1 in West Wendover. The southern route will make 12 stops and end in Laughlin on May 3. The units are on loan for 60 days.
The schedule for the vaccine mobile units visits, southern and northern routes, is available here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.