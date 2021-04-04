LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending two mobile vaccination units to Nevada this week to help vaccinate vulnerable populations in rural and tribal areas.
In a release from Nevada Health Response, the state said the plan is in partnership with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, Nevada National Guard and the Nevada State Immunization Program.
Team Rubicon, a nonprofit, will help on the ground with the effort. The MVUs will be going to areas with limited medical infrastructure.
The units arrive in Nevada on Monday.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the way we get back to the moments the pandemic put on hold,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a written statement. “It’s imperative that every Nevadan has access to these life-saving vaccines, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with FEMA. This helps in our efforts to provide equitable distribution to populations in rural and tribal areas.”
The units will be staffed with nurses, vaccinators and other necessary personnel. They're expected to handle at least 250 people per day and will be distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
All vaccines will be available for walk-ups on a first come, first served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.