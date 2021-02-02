LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has administered 76.7% of total COVID-19 vaccine doses received from the federal government.
In an update provided from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), based on federal data from Feb. 1, Nevada has received 324,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 248,748 doses.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an announcement on Tuesday that Nevada is leading all states and territories in FEMA Region 9 when it comes to percent of doses administered.
“I could not be more proud of Nevada’s immunization program for continuing to push forward and make sure that we are distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as fast as we can,” said Sisolak. “These numbers are a result of a statewide concentrated effort to use every resource at our disposal and to focus our collective efforts on this historic immunization effort, in addition to the additional federal assistance the Biden-Harris Administration has provided. While we are still not getting the number of doses we’d like, the State and our local partners are efficiently administering the doses we currently receive. I will continue to fight for more doses for Nevada, and as more are delivered to the State, we will continue to increase our efforts.”
In addition to the State and local efforts, Nevada is also receiving support on the ground from FEMA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), who have so far provided 130 personnel to assist Clark County, Washoe County and the Quad Counties in their immunization efforts. The State expects that a data entry backlog in Clark County will be caught up this week.
