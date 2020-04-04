LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Gov. Steve Sisolak's request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak announced the FEMA approval Saturday.
In a letter written to President Trump earlier this week, Gov. Sisolak asked for the declaration in order to open up federal funds to fight COVID-19.
“I am grateful to the President and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Gov. Sisolak said in a statement.
Gov. Sisolak signed an emergency declaration for the COVID-19 outbreak on March 12. An emergency declaration is a required step before requesting a Major Disaster Declaration.
