 Saul Loeb/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Thursday the approval of $1.1 million to reimburse Nevada for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The large purchase of PPE was to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 for healthcare workers, first responders and state, county and tribal officials, according to a release from FEMA.

The funds helped purchase more than two million pieces of PPE, including N95 and surgical masks, gloves, face shields and hand sanitizer. The funding from FEMA covers all but $400,000 worth of PPE, which will be paid for via non-federal sources, FEMA said.

