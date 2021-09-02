LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal extended unemployment benefits and programs for independent contractors will end on Sept. 4, and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation urges claimants to quickly utilize resources for social services or job searches.
According to a news release, the last paying benefit week for the federal extended unemployment benefits is the week ending on Sept. 4. The last time claimants can file for these benefits is Sept. 5-15, according to DETR.
Once these benefits end, regular unemployment insurance (UI) will be the only benefit program moving forward.
According to the release, the following federal programs expire Sept. 4:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provided benefits for claimants who were unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment insurance or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment.
The following state program expires Sept. 11:
- State Extended Benefits (SEB) is an additional 13 weeks of federally funded benefits for claimants who exhausted their regular unemployment benefits during periods of high state unemployment.
On Sept. 5, according to DETR, the state will revert to its regular unemployment insurance (UI) base period model. Benefits are based on the claimant’s wages reported by their employers during a certain amount of time, known as the base period, according to DETR.
DETR notes that because these are federal and not state funds, the benefits expire even for claimants who show a balance on their claims. The balance is the amount a claimant may have received if the pandemic benefits were extended by congress.
The agency advises that claimants who are waiting for an eligibility determination or appeal decision for any of the federal programs should continue to file weekly through week ending Sept. 4. If the claimant is determined to be eligible, they will then be paid all benefits that were filed up to the date the federal programs expire.
JOB RESOURCES
EmployNV.gov: All Nevadans, regardless of employment or unemployment status, can utilize EmployNV.gov to draft resumes, fill out applications, find new jobs, and learn about training opportunities and financial assistance. Click here for EmployNV.gov
Personalized work search assistance: a JobConnect representative can contact you if you fill out this online form (Click here for online form)
Workforce Connections: Workforce Connections and Nevadaworks Workforce Connections service residents of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.
Visit their website (click here) or call (702) 638-8750
Other in-person job connections: Click here for in-person resources and One Stop Career Center locations
People with disabilities, special needs: DETR has a Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation helps people with disabilities find jobs. Click here for their website: Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation Southern Nevada: (702) 486-5230, Northern Nevada (775) 823-8100
SOCIAL SERVICES
Those who are in need of housing, eviction assistance, food stamps, or direction to welfare resources can click the following document: Social Services
Resources for Nevadans Who Are Unemployed or Underemployed by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
