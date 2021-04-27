LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who haven't had a chance to get a Real ID yet have more time to do.
A notice posted on the Nevada DMV website states that the US Department of Homeland Security has extended the Real ID deadline for boarding aircraft until May 3, 2023.
A news release from the Dept. of Homeland Security says, "The pandemic has significantly impacted states’ ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity."
According to the Dept. of Homeland Security, beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.
The original deadline was Oct. 1, 2021. Authorities notes that only 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards are currently REAL ID-compliant.
