LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is one of six states getting federal help as the demand for COVID-19 testing skyrockets.
"Additional sites are opening this week in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, with Maine, Maryland, Nevada, Delaware, Texas, and Washington state to follow," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press conference.
FOX5 reached out to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak's office, asking when and where free federal testing sites could be coming to Nevada.
In a statement, a representative wrote, "The State is working with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District to set up additional COVID-19 testing sites with support from the federal Department of Health and Human Services."
Although a timeline was not made available yet, local clinics are relieved to see some federal help coming to Clark County.
"I think at this point, the more sites that we open up, we’re all just going to be helping each other out because the only people that are testing, we’re getting flooded as well," said Thalia Villalobos, the lead medical assistant at Health XPress Medical Center.
Southern Nevada's two Health XPress locations are swamped with patients.
"We went from seeing about 20, 30 people. Now, we are seeing about 140 to 200 patients daily," she explained.
Villalobos said an increase in demand is leading to an increase in test results.
"Results were supposed to take 36 to 48 hours, usually, but now, they're taking three to five days."
To find a Health XPress clinic near you, click here.
