LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the U.S. Department of Defense has approved funding to use the Nevada National Guard to respond to the state’s COVID-19 emergency.
In a statement issued by his office on Friday, the governor said that the federal funding will “help Nevada battle the invisible enemy, flatten the curve and save lives.”
The release of funds come after the governor announced on Wednesday the activation of the state's national guard to assist with transportation and distribution of supplies such as personal protective equipment and food. They may also assist critical care workers, provide security at testing sites and help with managing food banks and disinfecting public spaces.
The Nevada National Guard is led by Nevada’s Adjutant General Ondra L. Berry, who was pinned major general last week.
As of Friday, Nevada has had more than 2,500 positive coronavirus cases and 102 deaths since the state’s first positive cases were announced by health officials on March 5.
