LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Federal Air Marshal from Las Vegas has died from COVID-19.
Shawn Hennessee, 51, was a Senior Federal Air Marshal and was a resident of Las Vegas for more than 20 years, Air Marshal Association board member Kenneth Bitting said. Hennessee died on Aug. 26 after complications with COVID-19.
Bitting said Hennessee became an Air Marshal shortly after 9/11 "to protect the the US transportation System from acts of terrorism and criminal acts." Hennessee joined the Air Marshal service in Oct. 2002 after serving 13 years in the Air Force.
Hennessee is survived by his wife Tracy, his brother Andy and his sister Casey. Hennessee's funeral will be held Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson.
Bitting said Hennessee's family did not want to share his COVID-19 vaccination status.
