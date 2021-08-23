LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Federal regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and can now go on the market for individuals 16 years and older as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), according to a news release.
"The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. "While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S."
Vaccines for the coronavirus were previously only approved for emergency use.
The Pfizer vaccine has been available since Dec. 11, 2020 for those 16+ and gained authorization on May 10, 2021 for those 12-15 years of age, with emergency use authorization (EUA).
"EUAs can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing, or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product," according to a release.
Out of more than 170 million people in the United States fully vaccinated against COVID-19, more than 92 million have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Officials discussed this weekend how to prepare for the rollout once the FDA grants full approval, given it will be a major messaging opportunity to encourage vaccination.
Full approval could open the door for more vaccine mandates and perhaps increase uptake by some people who are vaccine hesitant. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that approval could encourage more people to get vaccinated, and more mandates.
"For businesses and universities that have been thinking about putting vaccine requirements in place in order to create safer spaces for people to work and learn, I think that this move from the FDA, when it comes, will actually help them to move forward with those kinds of plans," Murthy told CNN's Brianna Keilar.
Murthy also noted "a small number of people" have been waiting for full approval before getting their shot and believes "this may tip them over toward getting vaccinated."
CNN contributed to this report.
