LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cybercrime surrounding the pandemic continues to impact people around the world, the Las Vegas FBI office said.
Cyber criminals are promising vaccines, PPE, disguising scam links as government websites and even going after those stimulus checks.
"IC3.gov is the internet crime complaint center and it's a central repository that the FBI runs that collects all of the data that those scams are out there," said Aaron Rouse, FBI Special Agent in Charge. "Cyber criminals that are out there to aggregate that information. They try to figure out the best way because we can leverage our state, local and national and international partners to go after these criminals no matter where they are and shut them down."
Other ways to protect yourself include making sure you use strong passwords and keep them protected. Avoid clicking any links as much as you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.