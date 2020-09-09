LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular bar on the Las Vegas Strip was shut down after operating against COVID-19 directives issued by the state.
Clark County officials confirmed that Fat Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip had its license suspended. The county said the bar was violating Gov. Steve Sisolak's Emergency Directive 27 on bars.
@VitalVegas fat tuesday casino royale. Forced out. Smh pic.twitter.com/8I3sPafvqo— Drew (@PhinPhan1121) September 8, 2020
The state said in counties with elevated disease transmission risk, including Clark County, bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries that don’t serve food must be closed.
The emergency suspension was issued on Sunday, Sept. 6. County officials said the suspension would be lifted "when that type of business is allowed to open."
On July 18, Fat Tuesday posted on Facebook that they would open for curbside service on July 20. Sisolak's directive to close bars was issued July 10.
On Aug. 7, the business posted again, emphasizing that they were open to serve customers.
