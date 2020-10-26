LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip and the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson are teaming up to host drive-in movie nights at both shopping centers this fall.
According to a release, the experience, which is set to debut over Halloween weekend, takes place on select dates in October and November as guests are "invited to experience a safe night out in the comfort of their own vehicles."
The schedule for the events are listed below. Admission to each showing is complimentary and tickets can be reserved online via Eventbrite, organizers said.
Monsters, Movies & Automobiles at Galleria at Sunset
1300 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89104
Showings will be located at the North Parking Lot by the food court entrance
Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. – Casper
Tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsters-movies-automobiles-tickets-125568535871?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Carpool Cinema at Fashion Show Las Vegas
3200 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Showings will be located on the North Parking Deck by Nordstrom
Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. – Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Tickets can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carpool-cinema-tickets-126139876767.
Additional dates for movie nights in January and February 2021 are to be announced in the coming months.
Visit www.thefashionshow.com or www.galleriaatsunset.com for more information.
