LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 is helping you with everything you need to know as the COVID-19 vaccine comes to Nevada. We are breaking down the answers to frequently-asked questions.
QUESTION: WHEN CAN I GET THE VACCINE?
Governor Steve Sisolak hopes many Nevadans can get the COVID-19 vaccine by the spring.
The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook dictates the order, and tiers, for which Nevadans can get the vaccine. First responders caring for COVID-19 patients come first, followed by nursing home residents.
The Southern Nevada Health District said the public may be able to get the vaccine in a similar manner to the way the public accesses COVID-19 testing at large sites.
To prioritize people in at-risk groups, such as seniors, appointments may be needed so people cannot "cut in line."
QUESTION: HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
The vaccine is free through the Southern Nevada Health District. If you receive the vaccine from a private medical provider.
QUESTION: DO I HAVE TO GET TWO SHOTS?
Yes. Both Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine showed 90 percent and above efficacy only after the second dose.
Getting one shot will not produce the desired immune response, and will warrant a second or third dose.
QUESTION: WHAT ARE THE SIDE EFFECTS?
Some Pfizer and Moderna participants reported fatigue, flu-like symptoms or soreness lasting a day or two.
Dr. Christina Madison explains why it's a minor inconvenience compared to the short and long-term risks surrounding COVID-19.
"Risk versus benefits: maybe a sore arm, flu-like symptoms, versus shortness of breath or even being hospitalized [with COVID-19]," Madison said.
QUESTION: CAN MY KIDS GET THE VACCINE?
No. The vaccine candidates available have not been tested on children, which have different and developing immune systems.
Pfizer has started tests on teenagers. It could be months before a viable candidate emerges.
QUESTION: DO I NEED THE VACCINE IF I'M HEALTHY?
Yes. People are encouraged to get the vaccine when they are eligible, especially if they are frontline health care workers, essential workers, or deal with the public.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can still transmit the virus to people who are vulnerable at at-risk of severe illness.
QUESTION: “AFTER I GET THE VACCINE, DO I HAVE TO WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE?"
Yes-- at least, until the majority of Americans get the vaccine. Moderna's vaccine drastically reduced the rate of any person becoming extremely ill from COVID-19.
If you are vaccinated, you can still get the virus, although you would be less likely to experience symptoms and you would not "spread" as much of the virus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said 75 percent of Americans or more need to get the doses to create "herd immunity": enough of the population will not be at risk of getting the virus or becoming severely ill, and ultimately lessen the burden on hospitals.
QUESTION: DO I NEED THE VACCINE IF I'VE HAD COVID-19?
Yes. Studies have shown the antibodies produced by the vaccine are greater than in many people who were infected with COVID-19; some patients did not develop antibodies at all.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine also reduces the risk of re-infection. "The reinfection is worse the second time," Dr. Madison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.