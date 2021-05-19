LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Few parents across Nevada have signed up their preteens and teenagers for the COVID-19 vaccine, and health leaders explain this is expected: many parents want their questions answered, first.
The state's COVID-19 Task Force reports, 5,947 youth between 12 and 15 have gotten the vaccine since they became eligible almost a week ago. There are 177,000 children in that age group across the state.
"This is something that might be very scary for some people. I do have a lot of people asking about the vaccine and its safety," said family physician Dr. Andra Prum of Roseman Medical Group Family Medicine.
"I feel 100% comfortable getting my family vaccinated," she said.
IS THE VACCINE SAFE FOR KIDS?
The FAQs from the American Academy of Pediatrics list more information on the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer, the review process, and how it has been safely administered to hundreds of millions of people.
WHY SHOULD MY KID GET A SHOT, IF THEY ARE FAR LESS LIKELY TO GET SICK FROM COVID?
Doctors emphasize, though the risk is low, it is still there for children, and greater for high-risk children and adults. Children can spread COVID-19 just as easily to adults. Physicians advise parents vaccinate their children before visiting relatives, attending school, or being around large gatherings of children.
"It's for the safety of them, their family, say, if they are going to see their grandparents," Dr. Prum said.
WILL THE VACCINE AFFECT MY CHILD'S DEVELOPMENT?
The American Academy of Pediatrics explains that no risks are associated with a child's growth and development.
"Through the FDA's research, there's nothing that says this affects puberty or fertility, with this age group and older. I have a lot of patients that are pregnant. I encourage them to get the vaccine," Dr. Prum said.
