LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to health officials, 1,400 people will get the second dose of the vaccine at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is preparing to open its newest COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the convention center on Tuesday. The site will administer only second doses of the vaccine to patients who are eligible per Nevada's official vaccination plan.
Officials said on Monday that they expect the site's distribution capacity to grow to 3,000 doses per day. They also said appointments for second doses are now available on the health district's website.
Officials said anyone who attempts to show up at the convention center site for their first dose or without an appointment will be turned away. They provided answers for frequently asked questions:
How can I book an appointment to receive my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine?
Those who received their first dose at the Encore, operated by University Medical Center (separately from the health district) will be scheduled for their second dose appointment automatically.
Officials said links have been sent to book second-dose appointments for those who received their first dose through the health district, and who have met the required span of time to receive the second dose.
Second dose appointments also are available now on the health district's website. The health district says it is setting up a system that will automatically schedule patients' second dose when they receive their first dose.
When will you get an email about your second appointment?
Officials on Monday were unable to say how many days in advance people can expect to receive an email with a link to schedule their second shot appointment. They advised keeping a close eye on your email inbox, and if there are less than 7 days before you should receive the second dose, call the SNHD at 702-759-4636. Health officials have said second doses should be administered 21 to 28 days after the first dose, depending on whether the vaccine was manufactured by Moderna or Pfizer.
Will you be guaranteed a second dose?
The SNHD says, yes: They have ordered second doses for everyone who got their first. Officials advised patients to bring the card that was given after the first dose.
Why are second doses not in Nevada yet?
The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force has said, to reduce unnecessary warming of the vaccines, which must remain refrigerated to be effective, Moderna or Pfizer will keep the doses in their cold storage facilities until the Nevadans are ready to receive those second doses.
