chance vgk

Chance the Gila Monster at the 2017 "Night with the Knights" event at the Cosmopolitan. (Courtesy, Kirvin Doak Communications)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- National Hockey League fans have weighed in -- Vegas Golden Knights' Chance is the best mascot in the league. 

The generous gila monster known to deliver meals to frontline workers and spread smiles across the Las Vegas valley won first place in the best mascot category, with 32.7% of total votes.

The Vegas Golden Knights congratulated Chance on its Twitter account. 

"Congrats [Chance] for being voted the top mascot in the NHL Fan Choice awards!" 

