LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans hoping to watch the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl teams compete in Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the NFL confirmed Wednesday.
The requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination follows similar rules for fans attending Raiders regular season games at Allegiant Stadium.
The requirement applies to attendees ages 12 and over, according to Allegiant's website. Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a face mask while inside the stadium.
In order to gain access to the stadium on game day, fans are required to complete the Health Pass via the Clear app prior to arrival.
The stadium notes that only proof of vaccination will be permitted. Fans can not provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test as a substitute.
According to the website's facts, medical exceptions or religious exceptions cannot be accommodated.
For more information, visit: allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/covid-protocol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.