LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas athletic department announced that fans will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend basketball games.
Governor Steve Sisolak said on Thursday masks are no longer required in public places within the state of the Nevada.
Following Sisolak's remarks, UNLV Athletics made the decision to no longer require proof of vaccination to attend basketball games at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination was a requirement since the basketball season tipped off in November.
Fans of all ages and vaccination status will be able to attend the Saturday, Feb. 19 game against Colorado State. Masks will be optional for all fans in attendance.
UNLV Athletics continues to follow state and local health recommendations and encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated.
