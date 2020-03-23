LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With families potentially under added stress due to COVID-19, the Family Law Self-Help Center in Las Vegas is processing temporary protective orders (TPO) by phone for the safety of those facing domestic violence.
According to a news release, the Family Law Self-Help Center is processing TPO applications by phone, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those facing domestic violence should call (702) 455-1500 to get a TPO facilitated by phone. Help is also available by email at flschinfo@lacsn.org.
When an applicant called the above number, Self-Help Center staff will get their information to complete the entire application for them by phone, the release said. The application will then be emailed to the victim for review, approval and e-signature. The completed TPO can then be submitted by e-file.
Once the application is submitted, the applicant will be set for a telephonic hearing. Applicants have until 4 p.m. to submit their completed application for same-day hearing; otherwise, they will be heard the following morning.
“Families are under stress and tensions are high. This phone option offers a way to get a TPO remotely by calling 702-455-1500,” said District Court Family Division Presiding Judge Bryce Duckworth. “Notwithstanding limitations created by the Coronavirus crisis, we remain committed to provide access to the Court for those who face domestic violence.”
“Generally when people are unemployed, financially insecure, and are enduring stress while being confined, domestic violence and child abuse increase,” said Stephanie McDonald, Esq., the Directing Attorney of the Family Law Self Help Center operated by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Inc. “We want to ensure that those who are at risk of domestic violence know how to reach the Family Law Self-Help Center for help. Getting the word out to those facing danger so they know there are still resources available could be lifesaving.”
For updates and more information about the District Court response to COVID-19, visit clark-countycourts.us.
