LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court has launched an online guided application for domestic violence temporary protective orders (TPO) amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the online application, which is available through the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Self Help website, offers a step-by-step guide to complete a request for a temporary protective order from the court.
Upon completion of the form, applicants are instructed to email their completed application directly to the court clerk for processing or to e-file it.
Following submission, the application will be set for a telephonic hearing.
Applicants have until 4 p.m. to submit their completed application for a same-day phone-in hearing, otherwise, according to the release, they will be set for a hearing the following morning.
The form can be accessed here: https://nevada.tylerhost.net/SRL/SRL/Start?legalProcessKey=Domestic_Violence_Temporary_Protective_Order
“The stress caused by the circumstances of the Coronavirus pandemic makes this a high-risk time for domestic violence. This new guided online form gives those looking to apply for domestic violence protective orders an easily accessible option to obtain a TPO remotely and discretely,” said District Court Family Division Presiding Judge Bryce Duckworth. “Despite the limitations imposed by response to the Coronavirus crisis, we continue to facilitate access to the court for those who face domestic violence.”
For those without access to a computer, the Family Law Self-Help Center is also processing domestic violence temporary protective order applications by phone on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those facing domestic violence can call 702-455-1500 to get a TPO facilitated by phone.
Help is also available by email at flshcinfo@lacsn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.