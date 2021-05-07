LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old from Clark County who suffered serious side effects after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been recovering in a California hospital, and her father said she is starting to get better.
In a post on a GoFundMe page, Emma Burkey's father said she has been progressing, and after a recent MRI, analysis concluded no abnormalities. He said Emma can now move her head in all directions and can hold it upright for 10 seconds.
Burkey was airlifted from Henderson to Loma Linda Hospital in San Bernadino, California. She has had at least 3 brain surgeries.
The organizer of the GoFundMe page said he raised the goal of the page up to $100,000, after the family said Emma will need a motorized wheelchair, standing bed, and a vehicle that can transport the wheelchair. More than $50,000 has been raised so far, after an initial goal of $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.