LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas private school canceled classes Friday after a possible coronavirus case was identified in the school.

According to a letter sent to parents, someone associated with Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School went to the doctor March 12 for possible illness. The letter said the person's doctor recommended a coronavirus test, but testing wasn't available at the facility.

It was recommended the sick person stay home to monitor symptoms. Faith Lutheran said out of an abundance of caution, classes would be canceled Friday.

All after-school activities and practices were also canceled.

Faith Lutheran was already set to have closures on Monday and Tuesday due to staff training. School officials said they'd provide an update early next week.