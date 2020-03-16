LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Faith leaders at religious organizations in the Las Vegas valley are trying to figure out how to hold services while also adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines.
Some churches are considering the possibility of moving to web or internet based services exclusively.
Many already have that option for those who cannot make it to church on Sundays.
At Chabad of Southern Nevada, congregants are orthodox and do not use electronics on the sabbath which falls on a Saturday.
“For us, having an online platform is not going to work, we are orthodox and when it comes to the sabbath, one of the main services, we don’t really use electronics, so we wouldn’t be able to use the web,” said Rabbi Harlig.
Rabbi Harlig said he is considering his options. One idea is to hold services outside.
“Perhaps we’ll split it up in different groups, it could be ten people within these hundred yards and ten people in the other hundred yards. We’ll just have to play it by ear,” said Harlig.
Chabad of Southern Nevada has already closed it’s school and canceled lunches that usually follow the Rabbi’s sabbath service. In addition, visitors who have recently traveled from coronavirus hot spots are not being allowed inside.
“If I would have told someone two months ago that the casinos would close, the schools would close, they would say what are you drinking, what are you smoking,” said Rabbi Harlig.
Rabbi Harlig is telling his congregants to embrace social distancing and many of the new changes that are coming along with coronavirus precautions.
“There is a bigger boss out there who calls the shots. This is an opportunity for people to get closer to God, to the faith, and to ask God for divine protection,” said Rabbi Harlig.
