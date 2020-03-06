LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As people stock up on groceries and cleaning supplies, doctors are trying to calm peoples' nerves surrounding novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
UNLV epidemiology assistant professor Brian Labus breaks down myths surrounding coronavirus:
MYTH 1: Most masks protect you.
Coronavirus particles are so small, they'll pass right through them. Medical workers have access to special custom-fit, medical grade masks.
If you're sick, though, wearing a mask protects everyone else.
MYTH 2: Cleaning surfaces alone protects you.
That helps -- but is not complete, because you really can't clean everything.
The virus can live on a surface for up to nine days.
MYTH 3: Hand sanitizer always works.
Wrong. If you have dirt on your hands, just hand sanitizer won't cut it.
Here are some truths:
Washing your hands, very thoroughly, is the best form of protection, as well as limiting interaction with people who could be sick.
