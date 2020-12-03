LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of a local Facebook group have teamed up to create a crowdsourced map of Christmas light displays across the Las Vegas Valley for "families who want a safe and free way to get into the holiday spirit."
Alexandra Mason, an admin of the Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook group, said that the map features over 150 homes and they're adding more each day.
With many people staying home this holiday season due to the pandemic, the admins of the group believe the map "will be a great resource for families who want a safe and free way to get into the holiday spirit."
The map only features houses that are "drive up-worthy" and accessible via a public street. The map does not include decorated homes that are located in gated communities.
Those looking to view the Christmas light map can find it here: https://bit.ly/38LNP50. Anyone would like to submit a home to be added to the map can fill out the form: https://bit.ly/2IJzwTT.
