LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local senior center reopened its doors so loved ones could visit face-to-face.
Oakmont of Las Vegas is relaxing some of their COVID-19 rules. Family members can now visit residents inside their apartment, they can enjoy a meal in the courtyard and are allowed an outing.
Marketing Director, Shanon Moore, said masks are still required by staff and visitors.
“I think that sense of security, for our residents and their loved ones are really the result of vaccines because they’re feeling more secure because the staff is vaccinated, the residents are vaccinated," Moore said.
Moore added that it's an emotional time for residents.
“There are tears here on a daily basis it just has had such a huge impact- the isolation has really effected our residents," Moore shared.
John Williams visited his mother Elsie.
“Now we can hug her and kiss her...I just took her to lunch and I haven’t done that in almost a year," John Williams said.
Elsie Williams wiped away happy tears when she described how she's felt.
"Like a bird, you know just the freedom that they can come into my room and visit with me. Unbelievable. I can’t talk about it because it’s so great," Williams said.
She said reuniting in person makes living away from home tolerable.
"Because you get a little life in ya. You know, can only see so many tv’s, shows or something that the four walls kind of close in on you. But now I don’t mind being in the room because I know I can get out of it you know," Williams echoed.
Not all senior centers are reopening at the same speed.
Bee Hive Homes of Henderson allows face-to-face visits for up to two family members, but no outings.
Stephen Dacko's father is a current resident at Bee Hive.
“If we’re taking him to a doctor’s appointment, we can check him out, take him to his appointment, but we can’t stop anywhere on the way back," Dacko said.
He said Bee Hive has been communicating with his family every step of the way and is happy with the precautions.
Dacko's father became a resident at Bee Hive in January. His Alzheimer's made it hard to understand current restrictions in place.
“I don’t think he’s gotten the sense of what the pandemic has restricted us from being able to do. Cause he’s used to us being able to come over to his house and you know -hey lets go to dinner Dad and pick him up. We keep telling him, hey the pandemic is putting limits on what Bee Hive is allowed to do and it’s putting limits on what we’re allowed to do, when everything calms down, and things get a little bit looser, then we’ll be able to do those things you just have to be patient," Dacko said.
He expects they'll hear from Bee Hive soon regarding the June 1st reopening date.
“I’m sure they’ll still have to take some precautions, you know since it’s a healthcare facility so we may still have to wear a mask. You know, but we’re happy with that," Dacko said.
