LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mural in downtown Las Vegas now includes PPE, to send a message about health and safety amid COVID-19.
The original artwork, featuring Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman, appears on the side of the Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District on Main Street. It was painted by Cliff's Airbrushing. Now, their smiling faces are covered by fabricated masks reading "Get back to work ... or die trying."
But the masks fabricator is unknown. The masks appeared Friday night, according to Rebar owner Derek Stonebarger.
"It's art in the Arts District," theatre Artistic Director Troy Heard said. "I'm definitely leaving it up. Looks like there's no damage to the original piece, and if it's commentary an artist wanted to make, we'll let that artist have their commentary."
The theatre began drive-thru performances this weekend.
"It's pretty obviously that it's probably another artist," Stonebarger said. "There is a sign of respect there, if you read between the lines. They didn't actually deface the mural. It looks like it's some kind of paper or vinyl."
The original mural was commissioned as a sign of respect to the Goodmans, Stonebarger said.
FOX5 has reached out to the original artist for comment.
