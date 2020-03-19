LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The FAA has confirmed that one of their employees at McCarran International Airport has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.
An FAA spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement Wednesday night:
"The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians.
On Wednesday, an air traffic controller at the facility potentially tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Las Vegas Terminal Radar Approach Control has assumed control of the airspace. The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.
The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place. This shift in operational control is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.
The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace.
The FAA continues to maintain close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders during this situation".
FAA officials said the individual was presumptively positive Thursday morning.
In a statement released by the FAA Thursday morning, the FAA said they will conduct a deep cleaning of the air traffic control tower and identify how many controllers will need to self-isolate after being exposed.
Updated #FAA statement about operations at @LASairport. #Travelers should monitor the airport website for the status of passenger operations. pic.twitter.com/JLzHSnNGW4— The FAA (@FAANews) March 19, 2020
McCarran remains open, according to the FAA, and passengers are asked to check their flight status if they are travelling.
