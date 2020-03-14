paperwork generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it will have extra staffing and hours to accommodate an anticipated rise in unemployment cases.

According to a media release, call centers starting Monday, March 16 will change hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with English and Spanish available. Round-the-clock filing is available online. 

“We are actively preparing our system and staffing levels so we can meet the recent increased UI demand. We will continue to monitor, evaluate and revise our systems and staffing as the need arises," said DETR Director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said in an emailed statement.

FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT ONLINE

FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BY PHONE 

  • For Northern Nevada, call (775) 684-0350
  • For Southern Nevada, call (702) 486-0350
  • Nevadans who are out of state and in rural areas, call (888) 890-8211

