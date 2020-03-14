LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced it will have extra staffing and hours to accommodate an anticipated rise in unemployment cases.
According to a media release, call centers starting Monday, March 16 will change hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with English and Spanish available. Round-the-clock filing is available online.
“We are actively preparing our system and staffing levels so we can meet the recent increased UI demand. We will continue to monitor, evaluate and revise our systems and staffing as the need arises," said DETR Director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner said in an emailed statement.
FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT ONLINE
- To file for unemployment, visit http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.
- For technical issues only, visit INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov or call (775) 684-0427.
- The DETR also offers an FAQ about unemployment insurance, that can be read by visiting http://ui.nv.gov/PDFS/FAQENG.pdf.
FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BY PHONE
- For Northern Nevada, call (775) 684-0350
- For Southern Nevada, call (702) 486-0350
- Nevadans who are out of state and in rural areas, call (888) 890-8211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.