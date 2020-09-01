LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The extension of the eviction moratorium is a relief for thousands of families with small children, whose semester of distance learning is threatened if they lose their home.
Policy organization Guinn Center estimates up to 142,000 households could be at risk of eviction once the moratorium ends.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the extension from Sept. 1 until mid-October, allowing for families time to utilize mediation resources through the Nevada court system, come up with payment plans and obtain long-awaited unemployment funds.
“When the moratorium expires, we will see some housing instability. We are expecting that to exacerbate that ‘academic slide,’ if you will,” said Guinn Center executive director Nancy Brune.
Brune said she hopes policymakers prioritize families during mediation hearings, to help keep children in stable homes to continue their education.
Local governments must also work to expand learning centers, as those locations will be more critical to homeless children that access to Wi-Fi and other resources, Brune said.
“If it ended today, I would have had to pack up and relocate,” said Antoinette Montoya, who has not been able to pay rent. The nail technician was laid off from her job at a salon and is waiting for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as she searches for another job during health challenges.
She is looking for a job that allows her to help her son at home during distance-learning. Her 6th grader is still waiting for a Chromebook from the Clark County School District.
“He wouldn’t have be able to do school if we got up and packed our stuff,” Montoya said. "I find it really complicated not only for me, but for other mothers out there facing the same situation, if not worse."
