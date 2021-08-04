LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As of Tuesday night, there was confusion among tenants, landlords and residents about when the Centers for Disease Control moratorium will go into effect.
According to Nevada Legal Services, the moratorium already is in effect in Clark and other counties that are considered by the CDC to have substantial increases in COVID-19 cases.
"If you've previously submitted a declaration, it's sufficient," said David Olshan, Director of Litigation for Nevada Legal Services.
CLICK HERE for the CDC eviction moratorium declaration form.
Olshan urged tenants to take an additional step to protect themselves from eviction for nonpayment of rent. Applying for rent assistance will allow a judge to stay an eviction proceeding in court, if the application is successfully submitted and pending, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.