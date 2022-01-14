Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak in an interview with FOX5 on Jan. 14, 2022. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5's Jaclyn Schultz goes one-on-one with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for answers on what can be done to help Nevada workers and whether COVID-19 restrictions should return amid a surge in cases.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says COVID-19 tests are coming to the Silver State by the end of the month. About $5M of federal funds are being used to ease the pressure of public sites across the valley.

