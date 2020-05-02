LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Saturday is May 2, which means rent and mortgage payments for struggling families would be due right now.
But with Governor Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order now set to expire later this month, how does that impact evictions and foreclosures?
“One of the big things that everyone was concerned about was making sure that, while we were asking people to stay at home for Nevada, that they had a home to stay in,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.
At the end of March, Sisolak signed his eighth emergency directive, which temporarily stops lockouts, notices to vacate, notices to pay or quit, evictions and foreclosures.
"The directive that protects from being foreclosed or evicted on, and that included commercial and residential, so single family homes where people have a mortgage, they can’t be foreclosed on," Conine said. "Renters can’t be evicted and if there’s a landlord who has a mortgage on the space where the renter is, they can’t be foreclosed on. All of that is paused until the end of the public health emergency.”
The directive is tied to the state of emergency, not any stay home orders or business regulations which are set to shift course this month. Currently, the state of emergency is set to expire May 15.
If you’re worried about getting kicked out for not paying rent in May:
“On that front, people don’t need to worry," Conine said. "Now we know that we also need to come up with solutions for the end of this. And we’ve come up with some great solutions for homeowners who have a mortgage ... That doesn’t help people who are in apartments and so now we’re working on that apartment process with the Attorney General’s office, our office ... as well as major stakeholders both on the apartments side and the tenants’ rights side.”
With measures already in place to help homeowners, Conine said he recognizes many renters are scared about what they could owe on the other side of all this.
“And we’re hopeful to come up with a solution that also keeps them in their homes and safe and doesn’t put them in a place where they have to make one big lump payment at the end of it," Conine said.
He said now is the time to reach out to landlords regarding special accommodations. If you think your landlord isn’t following the current rules, you can call or file a complaint with the AG's office: http://ag.nv.gov/Contact/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.