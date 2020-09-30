LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Capacity limits increase Thursday in Nevada, but some in the convention industry wonder if the decision was made too late.
Las Vegas Expo has supplied, designed and delivered elaborate show displays and exhibits to clients in the valley for more than 25 years. Its clients include SEMA, Cowboy Christmas and the Las Vegas Speedway, among others.
"It doesn't have any impact on us or the convention world because everything is canceled,” said Marco Parrotto, VP of sales for Las Vegas Expo.
Parrotto acknowledged the capacity expansion was a step in the right direction but said their calendar will likely remain unchanged in Las Vegas because most clients took their conventions to other states.
"You have major convention centers opening up around the country that are actively soliciting our clients here in Vegas and they're going. Perfect example is NFR. They're going to Texas," said Parrotto.
The company hasn’t seen a profit in months due to the shutdown. It was forced to make layoffs. Unused equipment lines its warehouse.
Parrotto is critical of the capacity limits. He said clients won’t want to deal with the restrictions and information about reopening convention spaces came too little, too late.
"Who knows if they'll ever come back? If there was some direction and this would've come back sooner, it would've kept them here," he said.
Parrotto said he is focusing on the next quarter to make up the loss.
"I think something needs to give because we need that first quarter,” said Parrotto. “We need that first quarter business in Las Vegas."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.