LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guests hoping to visit Ethel M's illuminated Cactus Garden this holiday season will have to make a reservation in order to do so.
Featuring over 1 million LED lights, Ethel M's Cactus Garden will be open from Nov. 7 through Jan. 3.
According to Ethel M, the timed reservation system will be utilized this season to "help limit the number of guests in the garden at once and ensure everyone’s safety." Reservations to visit the Cactus Garden are free.
Guests will be allowed one hour to stroll the Cactus Garden, take a picture with socially distanced Santa and visit food trucks.
Ethel M said Santa will be sitting behind a plexiglass wall decorated to look like you’re outside his home looking in.
Guests can also preorder treats to have ready for when they check into the garden.
To reserve a reservation, visit: ethelm.com/seasonal-holiday-cactus-garden
