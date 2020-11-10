LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to stroll through Ethel M's illuminated Cactus Garden this season may be out of luck if you haven't already made a reservation.
In order to accommodate social distancing amid the pandemic, Ethel M had announced that it would require free reservations in order to visit the Cactus Garden this year.
Ethel M shared on Facebook that its Cactus Garden is completely booked for the season as all reservation slots have been taken.
However, people are asked to cancel their reservations if they become able to attend, so people should check the website to see if any open up. Ethel M also said you can try to get in as a "walk-in" but admittance would only be allowed should they have space due to "no shows."
"Thank you to everyone who has made a reservation to visit our Holiday Cactus Garden this season. At this time, the garden is completely booked.
If you’ve made a reservation and won’t be able to use it, we ask that you please go into the booking system and cancel it so someone else can reserve that time. If you weren’t able to get a reservation, we are so sorry but have to limit garden capacity due to the pandemic. You are welcome to stop by as a walk in and, if there’s capacity available due to ‘no shows’, we will happily let you in."
