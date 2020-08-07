LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over 1 million visitors traveled to Las Vegas in June after casino properties reopened their doors for the first time since closing in March due to the pandemic.
According to a report from the LVCVA, Las Vegas welcomed 1,065,100 visitors in June.
The report notes that several gaming properties gradually re‐opening at varying capacities and on staggered dates after June 4. The estimated $1.1 million visitors is 30% of visitation in June 2019.
According to the report, with continued mandated restrictions on group sizes in place, no measurable convention attendance occurred during the month.
Average daily rates among open properties reached $104.07 (‐13.6%) while RevPAR came in at roughly $42.56 ,down ‐61.5% vs. last June, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.