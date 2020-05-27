HENDERSON (FOX5) -- After Governor Steve Sisolak gave the green light for estheticians to reopen their shops on Friday, preparations began immediately.
However, it will not be business as usual. Changes include only allowing one client in at a time.
"The biggest change we are making is that we are requiring clients to wait in the car until we invite them in," said Christy Adina, owner of Stripped Esthetics in Henderson.
She will also be removing chairs in the waiting room so there is no confusion and screening clients for symptoms. Customers will also be asked to wear a mask.
"Now clients will not cross paths and we will have 15 minutes in between each client in order to make sure everything is disinfected and to make sure everything is clean for the next client," said Adina.
The announcement from the governor was very well received. Adina and her colleagues began to celebrate the moment they heard the news.
"I am so thankful we are able to open during phase two. We actually thought we would be phase three because we're close contact,” said Adina.
When Adina heard the news she got on her phone with other estheticians and began making plans.
"We're so ecstatic. We're all texting each other the moment we got the news," said Adina
The celebrations were short lived. Clients in desperate need of services began calling immediately.
"Our phones have been blowing up so our clients are certainly ready, that's for sure," said Adina.
She said the timing could not have come a moment too soon. Adina has not been able to work since the shutdown and cash flow is tight.
"After working for a couple of weeks, I'm sure I'll be able to catch up," said Adina.
Stripped Esthetics is scheduled to open on Friday at 9 a.m.
