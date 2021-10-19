LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to lower COVID-19 transmission rates in Esmeralda County over the past two weeks, residents there will be able to go maskless beginning Friday, Oct. 22.
The state notified on Tuesday of the update. Masks remain required indoors for unvaccinated populations of Esmeralda County.
"To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for 2 weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days," the governor's office wrote in a media release.
Lincoln County on Tuesday was listed as having "substantial" transmission.
Clark County, as well as all other counties, remains listed as having high COVID-19 transmission.
NVHR 211182 101921 Mask Mandate Flyer v1.1 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
