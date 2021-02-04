LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Las Vegas shows are gearing up for a potential return to the stage, and a new anti-viral air treatment could be instrumental in filling up local venues.
The air treatment would be used in essential businesses, and at least one Las Vegas producer hopes it will help them get back to work quicker.
"This is another added safety precaution, and I think it won’t just be great for us where you use fog applications, but maybe it can be used in resorts and more broadly for things like meetings," Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld Ross Mollison said.
The popular Spiegelworld production Absinthe opened briefly in October, but was forced to shut down again when capacity was limited to just 50 people per show.
"It's the greatest entertainment market in the world," Mollison said. "We got to get it back that and keep it that way."
If the Environmental Protection Agency's first airborne anti-viral to stop the spread of COVID-19 comes to Nevada, Mollison believes that could bring more safety to Las Vegas venues.
"The benefit is it provides another level of safety for the air around the active shedder. Where other technologies will talk about disinfecting in the UV system, but that has no benefit whatsoever for someone sitting next to an active shedder," Grignard CEO Etienne Grignard said.
The treatment kills 98 percent of airborne coronavirus, according to Grignard. Health experts say that is the most common type of spread.
"The EPA has streamlined the process. they do recognize this as a game changing technology," Grignard said.
In any indoor space Grignard Pure is run through an HVAC system, or the treatment can be sent through a portable system.
The product is only approved in two states, but the company expects more states to follow, including Nevada.
"We are looking to work with Nevada on having the approval process through a letter of request through the state," Grignard said.
