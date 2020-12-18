LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Our frontline healthcare workers are doing everything within their means to help patients during this pandemic. Another healthcare department that may not be recognized as being on the front lines as much is hospital housekeeping. The staff that clean and sanitize patient rooms and equipment.
Francisco Esparza is a frontline worker for Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's Environmental Services department. He has worked at the hospital for five years.
Esparza said he used to cleaning isolation rooms and being exposed to other infectious diseases in rooms prior to COVID-19. The pandemic has added more work for him and his team members.
“For now, I try to do my best and do my job,” Esparza said.
During the pandemic he said there were moments he was nervous to go to work, but he knew he just had to wear his PPE and be careful.
“That’s why I try to protect myself, protect the others,” Esparza said.
According to Sunrise, over 200 EVS employees work at the hospital.
Krysty Gaytan shared photos of her mom Marina Alverado, who is part of the EVS team at Sunrise Hospital.
Gaytan said in an email that her mom battled COVID-19 and won.
“She works hard every day and gives her 100%. She got COVID in June and it took her almost 2 months to get back on her feet. Despite that she tries her best to keep patients safe.”
Just like other frontline health care workers, EVS staff received Pfizer’s vaccinations this week as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.