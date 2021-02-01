LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - - The first day of Nevada’s 2021 legislative session is now in the books. Though many people will not be allowed to physically take part this year, that isn't stopping some groups from making sure their agenda items are addressed.
On Monday, the legislative building which would normally crowded with staff, lobbyists and lawmakers' families for opening day festivities, was relatively empty aside from lawmakers. Over the next four months, you can expect tense policy discussions about pandemic restrictions, taxes and budget cuts.
Concerned with protecting the environment in Nevada, members of the Nevada Conservation League want to make sure they are heard even when they cannot physically be there.
Monday night, more than 100 people on Zoom took part in the Nevada Conservation League's Legislative Preview Event laying out their top legislative priorities. It’s a list they've been putting together since April of last year. The big agenda items they are focused on this session include climate and clean energy, wildlife, and mining revenue.
“The mining revenue conversation we know it is going to be a big one this upcoming session and we want to make sure that the conservation community has a seat at that table,” Christi Cabrera, Policy and Advocacy Director said.
The Nevada Conservation League plans on attending all the legislature's Zoom meetings and Youtube broadcasts.
For those permitted in the building, they will be offered rapid COVID tests, hoping to prevent an outbreak that could slow proceedings.
