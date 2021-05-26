LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In anticipation of live music returning to Fremont Street Experience on June 1, officials have released the performance schedule.
According to officials, for the first time in over a year, guests will be able to experience free nightly music under the upgraded Viva Vision screen.
All three stages at Fremont Street Experience "will be rocking again" starting at 12:01 a.m. on June 1. The performances will go on until 4 a.m., according to a release.
Fremont Street Experience provided the following performance schedule:
Main Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:
- Crush
- Spandex Nation
- Dancing DJ’s
1st Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:
- Alter Ego
- Dancing DJ’s
3rd Street Stage lineup includes performances by the following acts:
- The Tony Marques Band
- Zowie Bowie
- Dancing DJ’s
“As a community and one of the largest tourist destinations in the nation, we are beyond thrilled to be part of the highly anticipated re-opening of Las Vegas,” said Andrew Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer for Fremont Street Experience. “To support our local artists, revive our community and revel in the beauty of live events again, we chose to open our stages the moment we were given the green light, and we can’t wait to see you there.”
After the June 1 opening, free nightly entertainment will continue throughout the year at Fremont Street Experience. For more information on its nightly entertainment lineup, visit www.vegasexperience.com/calendar/.
