LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas' micro academy has expanded to neighborhood recreation centers and plans to open a third classroom next week after enrollment has "nearly doubled" since the end of fall semester.
The Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy has offered in-person alternatives to distance learning since August. The program is open to North Las Vegas children in grades 1-8 and to children of first responders.
According to the city of North Las Vegas on Tuesday, the academy has opened additional classrooms for grades 3-4 and 5-6 at the Neighborhood Recreation Center and a third classroom is scheduled to open at the same location next week for students in grades 7-8. An additional class has been added to the Silver Mesa Recreation Center location.
"We started SNUMA to ensure our kids would be not be left behind during the pandemic, and it's working," North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said. "Our SNUMA Pumas are making strong academic gains, closing the achievement gap that historically has been a hurdle for our kids here in North Las Vegas."
The academy assesses incoming students in math and literacy, allowing for "individualized lesson plans tailored to each student's needs," the city said. To enroll in the micro academy, it is required that the student not be enrolled in the Clark County School District.
Enrollment is ongoing and classes will be added based on demand, the city said. Parents can enroll their children now on NLVCares.com or by calling (702) 202-3490.
