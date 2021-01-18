LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People reported having trouble getting an appointment to be vaccinated at the Encore on the first day of distribution.
"I heard Encore was going to have them and I tried to get one there, and everywhere I tried to get on, I just couldn’t get on, and get an appointment of any kind," said Carol Bethel, who was trying to book an appointment for herself and her husband.
UMC issued this statement regarding potential delays in getting an appointment:
"UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Venter continues to experience high turnout from community members who scheduled their appointments in advance. With appointments required, the site has effectively managed the flow of patient traffic to promote efficient vaccinations and reduced wait times … we encourage eligible community members to regularly check www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine for available appointments."
For those like Bethel, who had no luck booking an appointment through the Southern Nevada Health District website when it opened for appointments last week, similar problems on the website to book with UMC were a disappointment.
"Pretty much the same thing, I just couldn’t get any appointments," Bethel said.
Several people have reported reaching out to their primary doctors for the vaccine instead of trying to book an appointment online for one of the newly established vaccination sites.
Bethel said she was able to get an appointment with her primary caregiver instead.
"I called the telephone number that was on there for the appointments, and I was able to make an appointment. My appointment is this Thursday at 4:30 in the afternoon," Bethel said.
KEEP CHECKING
UMC is encouraging people to check the website often and refresh the page for any available appointments.
If you are interested in booking an appointment at the Encore vaccination site, you can try to do so here: https://www.umcsn.com/COVID19/AdmissionBlueTreeGeneral.aspx?T=119
The Encore vaccination site will be open Monday through Friday with the possibility of expanded hours in the future.
