LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Encore at Wynn will soon serve as a UMC COVID-19 vaccination site, the company announced Thursday. Its doors will open beginning Monday, Jan. 18.
"The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center will operate Monday – Friday, with the ability to increase hours as the program expands. It is conveniently located in the resort’s convention space near the Encore self-parking garage. Vaccines at the Center are available to residents of Nevada who are eligible under the current State of Nevada vaccination guidelines," the company said in a release.
The center will first serve people 70 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders.
"We offered Encore as a vaccination location to help facilitate vaccine distribution as quickly and efficiently as possible throughout the Las Vegas Valley," Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement. "Our partnership with UMC began with our extensive onsite employee testing program. Based upon the success of that program with UMC, we look forward to hosting this critical step in our state’s economic and health recovery."
Wynn is working in partnership with UMC to provide relief to the community amid pandemic.
“The UMC COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Encore will serve as a valuable asset to our community as we work together to protect our most vulnerable populations and eventually bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic," UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said.
The new location replaces UMC's clinic at the Delta Building. Any appointments booked on or following Jan. 18 will be hosted at Encore.
BOOK HERE
www.umcsn.com/COVIDvaccine or by calling (702) 383-2619
DETERMINE ELIGIBILITY
To determine vaccine eligibility, please visit the Nevada Health Response playbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.